Sciencast Management LP Buys New Shares in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 79,047 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in GAP by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in GAP by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 64,120 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in GAP by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in GAP by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 22.3% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $15.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.52. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.72. The Gap, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $37.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. GAP had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

GPS has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of GAP from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GAP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. B. Riley lowered their target price on GAP from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on GAP from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.62.

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $124,360.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

