Sciencast Management LP Buys Shares of 22,826 V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in V.F. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 595,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,871,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of V.F. by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 621,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,661,000 after acquiring an additional 59,241 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth $8,035,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. stock opened at $57.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.61. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.02 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

VFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on V.F. from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on V.F. from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on V.F. from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.63.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

