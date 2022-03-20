Sciencast Management LP Buys Shares of 56,528 Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 56,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000. Sciencast Management LP owned about 0.06% of Corsair Gaming at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Corsair Gaming by 301.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 85,850 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Corsair Gaming by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,324,000 after purchasing an additional 62,777 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Corsair Gaming by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 10,844 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Corsair Gaming by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 17,975 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Corsair Gaming by 232.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,579,000 after purchasing an additional 285,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

CRSR opened at $21.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.33. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.45 and a 1-year high of $42.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.38.

Corsair Gaming ( NASDAQ:CRSR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $510.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.94 million. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie dropped their target price on Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Corsair Gaming from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

