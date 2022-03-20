Sciencast Management LP Grows Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 203.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,423 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Rollins by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 151,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. blooom inc. raised its holdings in Rollins by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. blooom inc. now owns 7,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at $1,023,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Rollins by 324.7% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. 39.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

ROL stock opened at $34.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $40.11.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.63 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

