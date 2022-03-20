Sciencast Management LP Has $1.47 Million Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 560.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 96,322 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1,735.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

NYSE LUMN opened at $11.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 17.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LUMN. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

About Lumen Technologies (Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.