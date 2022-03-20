Sciencast Management LP Has $1.64 Million Position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,908 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Nielsen by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Nielsen by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Nielsen alerts:

NLSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lowered shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Nielsen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.13.

Nielsen stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.15 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company’s revenue was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

Nielsen announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 16% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Nielsen (Get Rating)

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.