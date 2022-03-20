Sciencast Management LP Has $1.85 Million Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Sciencast Management LP lowered its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,523 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Xylem by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,427,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $794,983,000 after purchasing an additional 120,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,157,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,465,000 after acquiring an additional 109,802 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Xylem by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,519,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,157,000 after acquiring an additional 254,493 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Xylem by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,403,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,302,000 after acquiring an additional 116,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Xylem by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,694,000 after acquiring an additional 125,102 shares in the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $88.07 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $138.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XYL. TheStreet cut Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.40.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

