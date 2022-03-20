Sciencast Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 442.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,089 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Visa by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,899,000 after buying an additional 23,229 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $77,351,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 29.6% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,522,000 after buying an additional 19,992 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 9.9% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,622,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,194,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,213. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $219.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $419.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.58. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

