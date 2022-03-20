Sciencast Management LP Increases Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 433.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Insight Folios Inc purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,456,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,700,141,000 after acquiring an additional 346,907 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 505.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 52,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,120,000 after acquiring an additional 43,809 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TWLO opened at $159.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. The company has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of -29.35 and a beta of 1.40. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $412.68.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total transaction of $556,569.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $3,696,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,010 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,361. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TWLO. Macquarie boosted their price target on Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.82.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

