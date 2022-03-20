Sciencast Management LP Invests $1.19 Million in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.2% during the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.4% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.7% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $37.62 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.30 and its 200 day moving average is $36.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.12%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

