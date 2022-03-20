Sciencast Management LP Invests $1.63 Million in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 64,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000. Sciencast Management LP owned about 0.08% of BrightSphere Investment Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSIG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

In related news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $24,253,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Suren Rana sold 119,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $2,885,110.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 910,020 shares of company stock worth $27,139,530 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSIG opened at $25.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.01. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.39 and a 52 week high of $31.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.62.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 151.92% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $162.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.07 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

