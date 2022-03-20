Sciencast Management LP Invests $1.67 Million in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,156 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 483.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 83.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 21.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 48.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN opened at $60.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $78.28.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.14 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $71,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,598 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,606,243.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,098 shares of company stock worth $2,881,213 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com cut Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

