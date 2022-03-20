Sciencast Management LP Invests $1.77 Million in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,584 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 322.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3,900.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 220.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in ANSYS by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 571.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total value of $1,854,074.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,460 shares of company stock valued at $10,028,831. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $318.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 61.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.00 and a 1-year high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their target price on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.09.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

