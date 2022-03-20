Sciencast Management LP Invests $2.28 Million in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,484 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Match Group by 518.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 322.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Match Group by 49.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 31.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $102.69 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.20 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.20.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Match Group’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTCH. Cowen cut their price target on Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush cut their price target on Match Group from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.47.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

