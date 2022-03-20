Sciencast Management LP Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 887,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,826,000 after buying an additional 225,952 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Olin during the third quarter valued at about $8,831,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Olin by 12.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Olin by 108.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Olin by 390.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

OLN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Olin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.85.

OLN stock opened at $52.56 on Friday. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $34.15 and a 1-year high of $64.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day moving average is $52.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.37.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Olin had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 59.61%. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.06%.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

