Sciencast Management LP Makes New $1.82 Million Investment in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 552,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,900,000 after acquiring an additional 49,279 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 216,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,096,000 after purchasing an additional 53,095 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 52,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 67,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IP stock opened at $45.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.97. International Paper has a twelve month low of $40.45 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.35.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 41.57%.

IP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

