Sciencast Management LP Makes New $1.99 Million Investment in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth $3,576,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,304,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,048,000 after purchasing an additional 108,135 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 45.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 23.6% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

In other news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 10,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total value of $1,229,822.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $219,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 229,876 shares of company stock valued at $26,252,840 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $115.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.84 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.60.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.44 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.73%.

Prudential Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.