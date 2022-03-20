Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QGEN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of QIAGEN by 6.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of QIAGEN by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 580,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of QIAGEN by 61.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 917,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,372,000 after purchasing an additional 350,613 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in shares of QIAGEN by 58.6% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $49.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.01. QIAGEN has a 52 week low of $41.32 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $582.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.47 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

