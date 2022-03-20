Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $1,343,000. Community Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $1,249,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,305,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $401,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZWS. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Zurn Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Shares of ZWS stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.98. Zurn Water Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $38.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.59.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $232.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.34 million. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zurn Water Solutions Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.24%.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

