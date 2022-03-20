Sciencast Management LP Purchases Shares of 11,531 Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 16,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DRI shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price (down from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.68.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $133.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.93. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.04 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.43.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Darden Restaurants (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.