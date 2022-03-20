Sciencast Management LP Purchases Shares of 76,095 KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 76,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000. Sciencast Management LP owned about 0.06% of KAR Auction Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KAR. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 30.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the third quarter worth $90,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the third quarter worth $98,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 66.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 6.7% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR Auction Services stock opened at $18.60 on Friday. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 103.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.30.

KAR Auction Services ( NYSE:KAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $549.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.95 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

KAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Northcoast Research cut KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on KAR Auction Services from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.