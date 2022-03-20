Sciencast Management LP Raises Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 609.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 275.5% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $106.78 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.37 and a 1-year high of $137.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.60.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

