Sciencast Management LP Raises Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Sciencast Management LP raised its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 497.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,312 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 36,900 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 166.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,108,830 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $263,170,000 after buying an additional 4,445,584 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 771.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,070,708 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $76,658,000 after buying an additional 1,833,105 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 427.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,668,080 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $61,752,000 after buying an additional 1,352,080 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth $1,272,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth $44,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry stock opened at $38.41 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.86.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. Tapestry had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

In other news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat bought 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Tapestry from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

