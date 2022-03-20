Sciencast Management LP Sells 2,582 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sciencast Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,037 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 857.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $680.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.00.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $453.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $480.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $572.49. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $407.94 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $214.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe (Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.