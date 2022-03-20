Sciencast Management LP Sells 4,923 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Sciencast Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,923 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 14.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total transaction of $7,302,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998 over the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.05.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $276.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.96. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $248.42 and a 52 week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

