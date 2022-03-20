Sciencast Management LP Takes $1.28 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,724,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth approximately $67,846,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 382.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 12,961 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth approximately $22,694,000. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of CRWD opened at $208.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.12. The company has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.02 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48.
In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $4,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,046,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,338 shares of company stock worth $24,687,302 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.
CRWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.24.
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
