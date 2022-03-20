Sciencast Management LP Takes $1.35 Million Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 64,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 18,706 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $71.33 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.79 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.84.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.44%.

In related news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $44,950.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $352,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,550 shares of company stock worth $9,609,707 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marvell Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.31.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

