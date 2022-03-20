Sciencast Management LP Takes $1.50 Million Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 21.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,327 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 21.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 360,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $144,929,000 after purchasing an additional 12,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,965,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TFX shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.64.

TFX stock opened at $349.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $326.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.52. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.00 and a 12 month high of $449.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.07. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.28%.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

