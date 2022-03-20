Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 49,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,467,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,659,000 after acquiring an additional 396,329 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 36,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 11,785 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $337,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 4,825 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $96,548.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,785 shares of company stock worth $1,019,768 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FSLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

FSLY opened at $17.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.90. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $75.15.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $97.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.48 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

