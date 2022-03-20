Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 79,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UAA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 120,921.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 22,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,526,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,429,000 after acquiring an additional 661,912 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 193.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 144,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 95,123 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at about $934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

UAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research raised shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.52.

UAA opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.71. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

