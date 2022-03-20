Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 19.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,152,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,132,000 after acquiring an additional 189,809 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter worth approximately $366,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 112.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,799,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,152,000 after acquiring an additional 953,996 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 15.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 270,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,543,000 after acquiring an additional 36,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $4,900,452.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $38.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.97, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.20.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $517.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.73 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

