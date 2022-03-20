Scott Investment Partners LLP Grows Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Scott Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,200 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. EOG Resources makes up approximately 3.3% of Scott Investment Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Scott Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in EOG Resources by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,563 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. grew its position in EOG Resources by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 530,847 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $43,970,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. First United Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 4,606 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,525 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $115.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $67.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.18. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $122.50.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

