ScPrime (SCP) Reaches Market Cap of $26.33 Million

ScPrime (SCP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $26.33 million and $20,308.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ScPrime has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00001541 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00012331 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005341 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 41,440,463 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

