Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 99.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,345 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 37,010,505 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in SEA were worth $5,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SEA by 809.1% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of SEA by 83.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 183 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of SEA by 76.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

SE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $218.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SEA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $460.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $370.00 to $295.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.50.

SEA stock traded up $8.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.54. The stock had a trading volume of 10,436,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,102,104. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $85.01 and a 52-week high of $372.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $66.11 billion, a PE ratio of -31.99 and a beta of 1.44.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The company’s revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEA Profile (Get Rating)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.