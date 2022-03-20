Secret Price Hits $4.57 on Major Exchanges (SCRT)

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Secret has a total market cap of $745.49 million and approximately $20.48 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Secret has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Secret coin can now be bought for approximately $4.57 or 0.00011007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.39 or 0.00256516 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004743 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00034267 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.33 or 0.00774735 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Secret Profile

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. Secret’s official website is scrt.network . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

