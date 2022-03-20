Secret (SCRT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $13.40 Million

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 20th. One Secret coin can currently be bought for about $4.53 or 0.00011076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $739.58 million and $13.40 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Secret has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $114.03 or 0.00278854 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005108 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001257 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00036940 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $316.86 or 0.00774873 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

