Segantii Capital Management Ltd Acquires New Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Black Knight by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 115,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 49,459 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in Black Knight by 2.0% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 756,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,457,000 after purchasing an additional 14,546 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in Black Knight by 63.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 20,723 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Black Knight by 65.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 0.7% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 92,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Knight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.60.

Shares of BKI traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,696,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,942. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.00 and a 52 week high of $84.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.84.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.05 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

