Segantii Capital Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 12,300 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $3,511,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 198,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $3,511,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSI. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.18.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI stock traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $233.09. 2,125,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,176. The stock has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.58. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.08 and a 52-week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.13%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

