Segantii Capital Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 300,000 Target Global Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ:TGAAU)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ:TGAAU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,000.

Shares of TGAAU remained flat at $$9.93 during trading hours on Friday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,236. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96. Target Global Acquisition I Corp has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $10.01.

