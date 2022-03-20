Segantii Capital Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 5,051 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,051 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intuit by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 791,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,822,000 after buying an additional 23,130 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,194,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,568,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,259,050,000 after buying an additional 41,496 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $6.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $479.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,068,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,039. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.15 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $135.71 billion, a PE ratio of 61.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $508.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $570.95.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Intuit from $725.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Edward Jones raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $624.45.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.