Segantii Capital Management Ltd Buys 21,171 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,171 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOX. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in FOX by 894.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

NASDAQ:FOX traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.68. 1,781,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.02. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $31.87 and a 52 week high of $41.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

