Segantii Capital Management Ltd Buys 75,000 Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 0.41% of Bally’s worth $8,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,164,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,412,000 after buying an additional 188,823 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at $35,294,000. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its position in Bally’s by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 774,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,840,000 after purchasing an additional 135,384 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Bally’s by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 752,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,723,000 after purchasing an additional 133,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Bally’s by 1,755.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 742,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,184,000 after purchasing an additional 702,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

BALY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Cowen lowered their target price on Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.63.

Shares of Bally’s stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.39. 316,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,183. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Bally’s Co. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $75.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.34 and a beta of 2.21.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($2.33). Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $547.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 363.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

