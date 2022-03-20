Segantii Capital Management Ltd Buys 90,000 Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) by 120.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.36% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 50.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $220,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Woung Moo Lee sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $130,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Young-Joon Kim purchased 5,460 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $94,840.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.49. 419,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,663. The company has a market cap of $801.22 million, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.07. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $26.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.25.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

