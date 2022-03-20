Segantii Capital Management Ltd Buys New Holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 19.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 16.4% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 12.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,905,000 after purchasing an additional 76,619 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 5.1% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 207,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 7.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE CEM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.05. 36,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,914. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $33.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund (Get Rating)

Clearbridge MLP & Midstream Fund, Inc operates as a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust, which engages in the provision of high level of total return on cash distributions. It invests in master limited partnerships in the energy sector. The company was founded on March 31, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.