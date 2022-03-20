Segantii Capital Management Ltd Buys New Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 885,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,101,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in Fiserv by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 17,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 6,486 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Fiserv by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,458,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,208,000 after buying an additional 91,932 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 255,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $1,276,199.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FISV traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $100.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,309,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,779,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.56, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.91 and a 12-month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.10.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

