Segantii Capital Management Ltd Grows Stake in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) by 2,043.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,421 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.22% of 51job worth $7,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of 51job by 424.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 51job by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of 51job during the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of 51job by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of 51job by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JOBS traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.60. The company had a trading volume of 445,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,787. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.72. 51job, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $79.00.

51job ( NASDAQ:JOBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $167.82 million for the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 14.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that 51job, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

JOBS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of 51job from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

