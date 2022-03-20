Segantii Capital Management Ltd Invests $2.56 Million in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $12,564,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 894 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

EPAM stock traded up $21.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $294.47. 2,759,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,589,874. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.59 and a 52-week high of $725.40. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $388.93 and its 200-day moving average is $548.22.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPAM. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $504.20.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

