Segantii Capital Management Ltd Invests $2.59 Million in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,935,000 after purchasing an additional 172,930 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 415,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,379,000 after buying an additional 71,110 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 363,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,010,000 after buying an additional 9,715 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 304,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,777,000 after buying an additional 29,913 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 234,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,259,000 after buying an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TECH traded up $13.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $445.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $347.88 and a twelve month high of $543.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $404.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $462.04.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

TECH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $553.80.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

