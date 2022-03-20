Segantii Capital Management Ltd Invests $3.40 Million in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 36.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 15.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.8% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRO. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.59. 2,862,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,147. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.28 and its 200-day moving average is $64.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.54 and a 52 week high of $70.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.43%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.81%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

