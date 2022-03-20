Segantii Capital Management Ltd Invests $3.45 Million in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 11.6% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,383,000 after purchasing an additional 322,933 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 419,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,038,000 after acquiring an additional 208,427 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,172,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,967,492,000 after acquiring an additional 179,514 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Moody’s by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,094,000 after buying an additional 130,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Moody’s by 21.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 707,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,146,000 after buying an additional 123,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s stock traded up $9.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $331.23. 1,461,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,683. The company’s fifty day moving average is $332.14 and its 200-day moving average is $365.11. The firm has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.21. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $286.14 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $378.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $402.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.69.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Moody’s (Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.